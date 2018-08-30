FundYourselfNow (FYN) Price Reaches $0.48

FundYourselfNow (CURRENCY:FYN) traded up 36.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. FundYourselfNow has a total market cap of $438,704.00 and $2.00 worth of FundYourselfNow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FundYourselfNow has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One FundYourselfNow token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00006924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00275963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00152951 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034827 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FundYourselfNow Profile

FundYourselfNow was first traded on May 13th, 2017. FundYourselfNow’s total supply is 12,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 921,379 tokens. FundYourselfNow’s official website is www.fundyourselfnow.com. FundYourselfNow’s official Twitter account is @fundyourselfnow and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FundYourselfNow is /r/fundyourselfnow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FundYourselfNow

FundYourselfNow can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundYourselfNow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundYourselfNow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FundYourselfNow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

