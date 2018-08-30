FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.