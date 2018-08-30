GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 103,115 Shares of PHH Co. (PHH)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in PHH Co. (NYSE:PHH) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,115 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.92% of PHH worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PHH by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 915,398 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in PHH in the 1st quarter worth $9,083,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in PHH in the 1st quarter worth $6,000,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in PHH in the 2nd quarter worth $5,430,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PHH by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 481,390 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PHH alerts:

Shares of PHH stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. PHH Co. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PHH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

PHH Company Profile

PHH Corporation, through its PHH Mortgage Corporation, operates as a sub servicer of residential mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Mortgage Production and Mortgage Servicing. It provides servicing and portfolio retention solutions to investors of mortgage servicing rights, financial and wealth management institutions, regional and community banks, and credit unions.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for PHH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.