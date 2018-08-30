GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases Shares of 7,000 AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Insurance Co. TX purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 120,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.90 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 17.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.83%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

