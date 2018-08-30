Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 510,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $56,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,130,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 83,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “$115.68” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,117.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $115.47 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.94%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.