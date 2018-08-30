Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (GALT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GALT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.94.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $9.49.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock news, CFO Jack W. Callicutt sold 226,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $1,945,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,993 shares in the company, valued at $895,379.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter G. Traber sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $410,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,696,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,671,867 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease, skin disease, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

