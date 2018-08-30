GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 30,483 Brady Corp (BRC)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Brady by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Brady Corp has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

In other Brady news, Director Bradley C. Richardson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $40,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,953.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $472,513.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,136.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,457 shares of company stock worth $1,139,225 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

