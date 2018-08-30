GAM Holding AG Has $1.29 Million Holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 31.4% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $244.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.08.

Shares of L3 Technologies stock opened at $211.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. L3 Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.26 and a fifty-two week high of $218.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.78%.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

