Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 43,800 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $51,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in AutoNation by 8.4% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AutoNation by 40.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AN. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

NYSE AN opened at $45.95 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 33,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $1,629,176.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,100,321.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $225,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,461 shares of company stock worth $5,685,865 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

