Gendell Jeffrey L Grows Holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI)

Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,998 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.66% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 25.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFBI stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Premier Financial Bancorp Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

