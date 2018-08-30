Gendell Jeffrey L Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 223.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 1.6% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $15,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 558.5% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4,836.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 142,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 139,777 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,681,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $757,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,440.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,787 shares of company stock worth $6,100,866. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

