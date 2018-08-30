Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 244,290 Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN)

Gendell Jeffrey L trimmed its holdings in Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244,290 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Broadwind Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Broadwind Energy Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Broadwind Energy Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.