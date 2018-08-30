Genesis Healthcare Inc (GEN) Director David A. Reis Sells 71,070 Shares

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) Director David A. Reis sold 71,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $120,819.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David A. Reis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 28th, David A. Reis sold 64,064 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $110,190.08.

On Tuesday, August 14th, David A. Reis sold 47,365 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $78,152.25.

On Thursday, August 9th, David A. Reis sold 101,404 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $171,372.76.

GEN stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. analysts predict that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $153,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 74.2% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 23.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 58,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inpatient services through skilled nursing and assisted and senior living communites. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient, Rehabilitation Therapy, and Other Services.

