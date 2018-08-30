Gerresheimer (GXI) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.50 ($61.05) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.71 ($82.22).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €72.20 ($83.95) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €59.97 ($69.73) and a 12-month high of €78.25 ($90.99).

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

