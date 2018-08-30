GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,860 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 692,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 301,154 shares during the last quarter. Golub Group LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 34,041 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 148,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,636,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 498,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,988. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 159.74%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.496 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Shore Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

