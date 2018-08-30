Global Partners (GLP) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

News stories about Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Partners earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the energy company an impact score of 47.7108929082159 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of GLP stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,976. The company has a market capitalization of $685.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. equities research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 136.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Global Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

