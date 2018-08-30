Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.18% of Par Pacific worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 26,092 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 465.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 49,923 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $3,973,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,143,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

PARR opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Par Pacific had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.