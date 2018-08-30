Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to post $167.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.20 million and the lowest is $166.20 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $151.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $701.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $703.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $763.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $759.66 million to $775.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price objective on Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

In other news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 121,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $6,830,385.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $537,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,508 shares of company stock worth $7,730,516 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 92,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Globus Medical by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 107,486 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $52.80 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

