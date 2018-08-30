Gnosis (GNO) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $37.53 million and $1.37 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $33.97 or 0.00495832 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, LATOKEN, BX Thailand and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00272961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00152315 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034447 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.pm. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Kraken, Poloniex, Liqui, Upbit, LATOKEN, ABCC, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Bittrex and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

