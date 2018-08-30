Godaddy (GDDY) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.07

Headlines about Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Godaddy earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.1714089909033 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Godaddy from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Godaddy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Godaddy to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

GDDY opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 192.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58. Godaddy has a 52-week low of $42.19 and a 52-week high of $81.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.59 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Godaddy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $88,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,207.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $3,827,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,163.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,785,557 shares of company stock valued at $588,949,925. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

