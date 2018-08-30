Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG is expected to benefit from commencement of the Hilli Episeyo. The company's third-quarter results are likely to get a boost from the operation of Hilli Episeyo as well as an improving shipping market. Third-quarter TCE (Time Charter Equivalent) is expected to at least double the second-quarter figure of $19,600. The company's measures to reward shareholders through dividends are also encouraging. To this end, it recently hiked its dividend to 12.5 cents per share from the previous 5 cents. However, the company reported lower-than-expected results in the second quarter of 2018. Results were hurt by softness in shipping activity. The massive increase in operating expenses is another cause for concern. Operating expenses soared 50.3% in the second quarter. Such high costs might limit Golar LNG's bottom line in the third quarter as well. Moreover, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the last six months.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Golar LNG stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $59.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 million. sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,997,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Golar LNG by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in Golar LNG by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 43,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

