Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will post $93.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.51 million and the highest is $101.44 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $105.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year sales of $359.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.10 million to $375.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $398.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $351.38 million to $426.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 26.85%.

GMLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Golar LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,948,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 198,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 160,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GMLP opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $23.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.25%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.87%.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

