Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) Stake Lessened by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 39.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSBD. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. National Securities raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of GSBD opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

