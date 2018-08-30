Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (BATS) a GBX 5,350 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.01) target price on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (LON:BATS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.08) price objective on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock from GBX 5,800 ($74.82) to GBX 5,500 ($70.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock from GBX 6,000 ($77.40) to GBX 5,200 ($67.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,185 ($66.89) price objective on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,206.25 ($67.16).

BATS opened at GBX 3,804 ($49.07) on Wednesday. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a 1 year low of GBX 4,064 ($52.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,643.60 ($72.80).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a GBX 48.80 ($0.63) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

In other BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock news, insider Alan Davy acquired 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,931 ($50.71) per share, with a total value of £1,533.09 ($1,977.67). Also, insider Kingsley Wheaton sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,191 ($54.06), for a total value of £68,941.95 ($88,934.40). Insiders acquired 49 shares of company stock valued at $192,377 in the last ninety days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

