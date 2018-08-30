Goldman Sachs Group Inc Buys 468 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) Stock

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,417.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GSBD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.21. 20,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,438. The stock has a market cap of $892.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. National Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $7,809,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 406,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 101,405 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 69,203 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

