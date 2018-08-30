Grand City Properties (GYC) Given a €26.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €26.50 ($30.81) price target from Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GYC. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.32 ($28.28).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties stock opened at €24.06 ($27.98) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.