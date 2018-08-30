Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 188,517 Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,517 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.22% of Dr Pepper Snapple Group worth $49,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 16,270.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,163 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 38,275.0% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.85.

In other Dr Pepper Snapple Group news, insider Derry L. Hobson sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $218,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Johnston, Jr. sold 15,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,919,362.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,383 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group stock opened at $123.66 on Thursday. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.23 and a 52-week high of $126.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

