Green Valley Investors LLC Has $20.51 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Green Valley Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,335 shares during the period. Green Valley Investors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 156,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $4,307,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 181.4% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 348,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 224,463 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 20,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $241,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $238,825,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.62 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.