Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.88. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,226. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $59.69 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

