GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Holdings Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.19.

GRFS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

