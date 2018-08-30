Growers International Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (GRWI)

Growers International (CURRENCY:GRWI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Growers International has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Growers International has a total market cap of $279,343.00 and $480.00 worth of Growers International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growers International coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003412 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00086378 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012454 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012992 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000573 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000478 BTC.

GRWI is a coin. Growers International’s total supply is 1,193,927 coins. Growers International’s official Twitter account is @growersintl and its Facebook page is accessible here. Growers International’s official website is growersintl.com/coin.

Growers International can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growers International directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Growers International should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Growers International using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

