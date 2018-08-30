Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OMAB. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $53.31 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter. analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 23,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

