GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

AVAL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 317,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,027 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 1st quarter valued at $2,947,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.