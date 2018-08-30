Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Holdings Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,832 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.47% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $50,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 17.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. Grupo Televisa SAB has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $26.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TV shares. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Grupo Televisa SAB from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply