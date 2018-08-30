Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Holdings Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,832 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.47% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $50,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 17.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. Grupo Televisa SAB has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $26.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TV shares. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Grupo Televisa SAB from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

