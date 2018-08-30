Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TV. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Grupo Televisa SAB from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $15.00 price target on Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

TV stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Grupo Televisa SAB has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

