GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 73,335 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,335 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $65,960,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,724,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,012 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 29,595,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,213 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,419,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,413,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRC. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

