GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Dana Inc (DAN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,056 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dana were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Dana in the first quarter worth $222,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dana by 1,472.2% in the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC increased its stake in Dana by 38.4% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Dana by 41.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith E. Wandell sold 14,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $299,682.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dana in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.63. Dana Inc has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11063.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

