GTT Communications (GTT) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GTT Communications earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.4761855186761 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp set a $57.00 price objective on GTT Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GTT Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

GTT stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $62.32. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 173.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. GTT Communications’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that GTT Communications will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other GTT Communications news, CEO Richard Calder sold 6,000 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $276,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,770,124.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 426,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $14,399,842.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 626,761 shares of company stock valued at $21,636,131 and sold 31,417 shares valued at $1,480,341. 23.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.