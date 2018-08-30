Guild Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class C comprises about 6.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter valued at $182,757,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 349.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,446 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter valued at $431,000. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,249.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12 month low of $905.00 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,230.21, for a total transaction of $12,302,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total transaction of $12,501,168.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,369 shares of company stock worth $104,846,172. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,245.96.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

