Gulfport Energy Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.21. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, VP Steve Baldwin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at $450,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

