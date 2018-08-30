Hartford Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up about 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 340,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB opened at $115.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $124.15.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

