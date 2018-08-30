Hartford Financial Management Inc. Invests $104,000 in Unilever NV (UN) Stock

Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Unilever by 6.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Unilever by 12.1% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UN opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $61.62.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. equities research analysts forecast that Unilever NV will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.4531 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Unilever to $65.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

