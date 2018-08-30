Haywood Chapman Sells 270,000 Shares of Castleton Technology PLC (CTP) Stock

Castleton Technology PLC (LON:CTP) insider Haywood Chapman sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £261,900 ($337,848.30).

CTP traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 104 ($1.34). The stock had a trading volume of 93,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,773. Castleton Technology PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 56 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.97).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Castleton Technology in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

About Castleton Technology

Castleton Technology plc, an investment holding company, provides software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sectors in the United Kingdom and Australia. It operates through Managed Services and Software Solutions segments. The Managed Services segment offers Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and support for businesses.

