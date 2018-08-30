Head to Head Contrast: Vicor (VICR) versus TT Electronics (TTGPF)

Vicor (OTCMKTS: TTGPF) and TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicor and TT Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor $227.83 million 10.91 $160,000.00 N/A N/A TT Electronics $772.84 million 0.66 N/A N/A N/A

Vicor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TT Electronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vicor and TT Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor 0 0 0 0 N/A TT Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vicor and TT Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor 5.25% 8.70% 7.19% TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of Vicor shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Vicor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vicor has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TT Electronics has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vicor beats TT Electronics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and front-end alternating current?DC solutions. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, industrial automation and equipment, medical diagnostics, rail transportation, and test and measurement instrumentation, as well as the computing, networking equipment, solid state lighting, and transportation markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power Electronics, and Global Manufacturing Solutions. The Sensors and Specialist Components division designs and manufactures engineered parts, such as circuit protection, current sensing, signal conditioning, optoelectronics, and sensors for torque, position, pressure, flow and temperature. The Power Electronics division designs and manufactures electronic components and sub-assemblies for safety-critical applications, such as power management, engine controls, and connectivity systems. The Global Manufacturing Solutions division provides manufacturing services for medical devices, including mass spectrometry detectors; power control modules used in rail transport infrastructure; and single-box avionics solutions. TT Electronics plc offers its products and services under the AB Connectors, Aero Stanrew, BI Technologies, Cletronics, IRC, OPTEK Technology, Roxspur Measurement & Control, Semelab, and Welwyn Components brands to industrial, aerospace and defense, medical, and transportation markets. The company was formerly known as TT Group plc and changed its name to TT Electronics plc in 2000. TT Electronics plc was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Woking, the United Kingdom.

