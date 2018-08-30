Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,190 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Healthcare Services Group worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $124,961.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,961.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $47,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,694 shares in the company, valued at $69,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,152 shares of company stock worth $297,041 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $41.05 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $503.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

HCSG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. William Blair upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

