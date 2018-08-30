Healthequity Inc (HQY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Healthequity posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Healthequity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Healthequity from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Healthequity from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Healthequity to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

In other Healthequity news, EVP Gary D. Robinson sold 2,100 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $169,029.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $401,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 8,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $619,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,578.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,600 shares of company stock worth $4,101,110. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Healthequity by 89.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 69,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Healthequity by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Healthequity by 59.6% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthequity in the first quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Healthequity by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $93.18. 25,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,274. Healthequity has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.37.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

