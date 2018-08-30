Healthequity Inc (HQY) Position Reduced by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 748,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,123 shares during the quarter. Healthequity accounts for 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $57,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $92.53. 620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,274. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.37. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $93.40.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Healthequity had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Healthequity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Healthequity from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

In other news, Director Frank Medici sold 15,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,250,019.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $345,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,200 shares in the company, valued at $8,567,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,600 shares of company stock worth $4,101,110. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

