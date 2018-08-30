HealthyWormCoin Reaches Market Cap of $16,353.00 (WORM)

HealthyWormCoin (CURRENCY:WORM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, HealthyWormCoin has traded 9% higher against the dollar. HealthyWormCoin has a market capitalization of $16,353.00 and $0.00 worth of HealthyWormCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HealthyWormCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00047999 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007466 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000383 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000591 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About HealthyWormCoin

HealthyWormCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2017. HealthyWormCoin’s total supply is 115,562,009 coins. HealthyWormCoin’s official Twitter account is @HealthyWormCoin. HealthyWormCoin’s official website is healthyworm.com.

Buying and Selling HealthyWormCoin

HealthyWormCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HealthyWormCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HealthyWormCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HealthyWormCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

