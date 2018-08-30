Henry Schein (HSIC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $100.00 price objective on Henry Schein and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Henry Schein to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $62.56 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 10,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $753,410.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,471.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $351,668.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,434.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

