Heritage Financial (HFWA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heritage Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, Director John A. Clees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $36,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,278.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $244,376.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,928.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,050 shares of company stock worth $328,158. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

